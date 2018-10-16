Jon Hamm Eats Bull Penis Rather Than Talk About His Own

Despite Jon Hamm’s many protestations, the internet continues to talk about his penis, and so too does James Corden. Brought onto the torture chamber that is one of Corden’s many games last night, Hamm decided he’d rather eat bull penis than discuss the size of the so-called “Hammaconda,” though he did joke that “Baby does have back.” Hamm was also asked to rank George Clooney, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck as Batman, and instead chose to drink a chili cheese-dog smoothie. Then, he drank hot sauce instead of naming the person he’d never work with again. The man has a stomach of steel, and a mouth with a deadbolt lock.

