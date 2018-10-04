Jon Stewart and Steve Carell Might Team Up for a *gasp* Political Satire?!

Photo: Charley Gallay/KCA2013/2013 Charley Gallay/KCA2013

Jon Stewart is about to get behind the camera again, directing a film called Irresistible, which is based on an original idea of his own. While we don’t have any details about the story yet, Variety is reporting that Stewart’s former Daily Show cohort Steve Carell is the top choice to star in what will be a political satire. Awww, it’ll be just like old times! Except instead of fake news it’ll be a fake… story about something! That’s nice. Funding for the movie is still in the process of coming together, with Stewart set to produce alongside Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment. The former host of The Daily Show with Jon Stewart has laid pretty low since turning over his show to Trevor Noah, though he did direct the 2014 political drama Rosewater, and also sometimes he saves goats and dresses as The Hulk, but who doesn’t? Meanwhile Carell would be very warmed up for a political film with his old friend, considering he’s fresh off playing Donald Rumsfeld in Adam McKay’s upcoming film Vice. Now the only question is: what will they satirize?! Politics are so normal and chill these days!