Jonah Hill Hasn’t Given Up on Kanye, But Says Beanie ‘Isn’t Having It’

Beanie Feldstein’s older brother Jonah Hill. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jonah Hill’s little sister Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird) gave him the silent treatment after he went to Wyoming to support Ye, Kanye West’s latest release, and the rapper’s antics are apparently still tearing the Feldstein family apart. In an interview with Pitchfork discussing the rap influences of his recent directorial debut, Mid90s, Hill lamented how tricky it is to be a Kanye loyalist in 2018. “It’s a hard one right now, but of course I still love Kanye. He’s the artist of my generation. My friends and I have a Kanye chain — it’s been very dormant recently, but we did a top five Kanye songs, and my No. 1 was ’Power,’” Hill said. (“Power” is the Kanye song of choice for everyone else in Hollywood, too.) “But at this point, people ask me about him all the time, and I just say to them, ‘He either needs to land this or apologize, because I have Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, and my sister’s not having it, and I’m exhausted.’”

Hill also says that he’s “been down the road of almost directing three videos,” with Kanye, making him a certified stan. But about that Kanye chain — who could possibly be in on this group chat? Seth Rogen and James Franco? Obviously. Maybe Hill’s The Wolf of Wall Street co-star/friend Leonardo DiCaprio, and maybe his Maniac co-star/king of New York Justin Theroux? If you are on Jonah Hill’s “dormant” Kanye chain, please identify yourself!