Your Boy Jonah Hill Set to Host Saturday Night Live on November 3

Jonah Hill is currently segueing from dramatic acting into directing with the upcoming release of his debut Mid-’90s, but come November 3, he’s going to remind you how much you wish he still did comedy by hosting Saturday Night Live for the fourth time. (Not including at least two cameo appearances during the monologue.) (And, sure, yes, Maniac is a dark comedy, but you know what we mean. We want guffaws here. Big goofs.)

Joining him as musical guest is singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers. If you’re not familiar with her mellow, percussive tunes, you will absolutely remember her for making Pharrell Williams cry when she played her song “Alaska” during his visit to her New York University master class back in 2016. Here’s hoping for a SNL episode so good, Pharrell has to start choking back sobs during the cold open.

