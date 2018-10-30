Kanye Says He’s Been Used So Now He’s Leaving All That Political Stuff Behind

Photo: Ron Sachs/Getty Images

Kanye West is — at least for the moment — leaving political discourse behind. Earlier in the week it was reported that West was had designed a line of apparel meant to promote a black voter exodus from the Democratic Party. There were various shirts and a hat unveiled with the slogans “Blexit” and “We Free” emblazoned across them, and West’s new friend Candace Owens told a crowd of people at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. that, “Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” Owens said, according to Page Six. “[West] has taken one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have.”

But according to West on Twitter, he had no part in designing the “Blexit” logo, and will now be stepping away from politics to focus on creative endeavors.

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

He also posted a string of tweets a few hours before announcing his departure from the political sphere, detailing things he does believe in, like common sense gun laws, compassion for asylum seekers, and support for members of the armed services. In addition to feeling like he’d been treated as a puppet, it’s possible, too, that West’s recent vociferous support for President Trump and his agenda may created some strain at home.

This comes after months of multiple sources telling me that Kim would tell them that while she loved him, his rhetoric was deeply upsetting, disruptive, and that it was impacting their marriage. pic.twitter.com/hlr93gAblU — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 30, 2018

Let it be known that Kris Jenner remains undefeated.