Kate Hudson Had a Baby!

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kate Hudson has given birth to her third child, and she probably looked great the whole time. As her skin likely glowed as if moisturized by a choir of angels, the actress posted on Instagram that her daughter, who is also probably so beautiful and yet so approachable, was born on Tuesday. Rani (pronounced “Ronnie”) Rose Hudson Fujikawa is Hudson’s first child with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, whom she has been with since 2016. The couple chose to name their new daughter after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa, as she wrote on Instagram, “Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor.” Hudson has two other children from previous relationships, Ryder and Bingham who are also effortlessly stunning.