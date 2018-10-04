Photo: Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Thousands have assembled today to protest Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh by marching on the Senate Office Building where his confirmation vote will take place. Among the masses a few celebrities have been spotted speaking out against the judge, with Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski ending up detained by law enforcement. Prior to Schumer being processed by law enforcement she posted a video to Twitter giving a shout-out to one of her fellow protester’s children, saying that she was probably about to get arrested.

MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd — Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018

As per her prediction, Schumer was detained and it was captured by MSNBC.

Actress Amy Schumer is detained with other anti-Kavanaugh protesters at the Hart Senate Office Bldg. atrium on Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/C8N0k97ZE9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 4, 2018

Ratajkowski also posted about her arrest on Instagram.