As evidenced by his bizarre 19-minute summer release “I Admit,” R. Kelly clearly thinks his conscience is clear despite the allegations of sexual assault, psychological abuse, and coercion lodged against him by multiple women throughout his career. Lifetime, however, ain’t buying it. In the new trailer for the network’s upcoming three-part docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, several of the singer’s accusers join figures like John Legend, Wendy Williams, and MeToo founder Tarana Burke in cataloging the litany of wrong-doings. This includes allegations holding women against their will in an alleged “sex cult.”

In addition to his ex-wife Andrea Kelly and ex-girlfriend Kitti Jones, Kelly’s brothers Carey and Bruce reportedly took part in the series. “There’s a difference between R. Kelly and Robert,” says one woman. “R. Kelly’s this fun, laughing, loving guy. But Robert is the devil.” The series airs over three nights starting on Thursday, January 3.