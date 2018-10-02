Kenan Thompson Says Kanye Held SNL Cast Members ‘Hostage’

During his visit to last night’s Late Night, longtime Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson gave Seth Meyers some insider info on what went down at the end of the SNL season 44 premiere, when musical guest Kanye West decided to turn the Studio 8H stage into his own personal political rant venue. “He voiced his opinion very loudly for a long time,” Thompson says. “We’re all entitled to our own opinion — I don’t know if that’s the moment, necessarily to hold people hostage like that — but hey, you know!” Luckily for Thompson, he wasn’t onstage for Kanye’s rant unlike a handful of the other SNL cast members. “As soon as he said ‘Hey, join me up onstage everybody!’ I was like ‘Oh, there goes the little cheese in the mousetrap! It’s going down!’” he says. “I felt so bad for those guys, because it’s hard to stand there and not be able to debate somebody who’s going so far against your personal opinion as well, and just stand there and take it.”

