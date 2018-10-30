See Kim Cattrall As Red Riding Hood’s Slut-Shaming Grandma in Tell Me a Story

Kim Cattrall isn’t your ordinary fairy-tale grandma, she’s a cool fairy-tale grandma, and this is a cool fairy tale. Cattrall is back on American TV in Tell Me a Story, a new CBS All Access show that updates fairy tales into the present day, making them dark and broody and sexy in the process. There are three main stories, based on the three little pigs, Hansel and Gretel, and of course, Little Red Riding Hood, in which Cattrall plays Colleen, the grandmother. She’s trying very hard to be cool, but she’s also a little bit mean — and my, what big teeth her quips have.

