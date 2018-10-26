Kimmel Casually Reminds Us How Civil Donald Trump Is

This week of bomb scares has the whole country arguing over how to be nicer to each other, with even the president himself scolding the media for not promoting a more civil tone of discourse. Jimmy Kimmel Live! found this interesting coming from the man whose strongest skill is coming up with mean nicknames for people who upset him. To prove his point, Kimmel projected an entire wall of Trump’s mean tweets behind him, and what a world of nightmares it was. Oh, he also thought of a couple of uses for the hashtag #Dobbs that make way more sense than just an add-on for Lou Dobbs’s tweets.

