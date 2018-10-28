Kris Jenner Low-Key Wishes Kanye Would Shut His Mouth About Politics

Photo: Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images

Kardashian matriarch-tsar Kris Jenner has managed to toe the line of saying a lot without actually saying much at all in regards to her son-in-law, Kanye West, and his recent political ideology, but everyone knows carefully worded soundbites must eventually come to an end. Because while appearing on Ellen last week, Jenner admitted that she wishes West wouldn’t be so public with his fawning thoughts about the Trump administration — even if it’s truly West’s passion. “It was very spontaneous. The stuff that they were talking about, when they got to the airplane, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that is so Kanye,’” Jenner said about his infamous White House sit-down, according to Vanity Fair. “He was sharing thoughts and things of himself. But I would rather he share some of that stuff privately … he definitely has his own thoughts and opinions, and he gets very excited about that. You’ve known him a long time, I’ve known him a long time, and he does have different sides to him. And this is a side that nobody’s seen before.”

While Jenner still maintains a tolerant viewpoint about what West does or says, she also admitted she can’t do much to change his mind at the end of the day. “You can’t control what somebody else is doing,” Jenner concluded. “He has a big voice and he has a lot to say.” Specifically, about MAGA hats, conspiracies, time-travel, Montessori schools, and the 13th Amendment.