Lady Gaga Lands Her Fifth Number-One Album With A Star Is Born Soundtrack

While you might not be happy in this modern world, here’s a little something to tide you over in the meantime: A Star Is Born debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album charts, giving Lady Gaga her fifth number-one album debut in the past decade. According to Billboard, the film’s soundtrack, which is credited to Gaga and Bradley Cooper, premiered at number one, which is probably no surprise to anyone who has heard, for even a moment, the song “Hair Body Face.”

The chart-topping premiere of A Star Is Born follows Gaga’s four previous number-one albums: 2011’s Born This Way, 2013’s ARTPOP, 2014’s Cheek to Cheek (with Tony Bennett) and 2016’s Joanne. Technically, this puts her one over Taylor Swift, who has had four number-one debuts since 2010. It also reportedly marks the biggest week for a soundtrack since 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, which Gaga and Bradley Cooper should probably just go ahead and remake now. Clearly, we will listen to it, at least.

