Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Lena Dunham is zagging into new territory. Between Camping and her small part in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Variety reports that Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams have hired Dunham to adapt the nonfiction book A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee’s Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival. Written by Melissa Fleming, chief spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner, the book documents the journey of a woman fleeing Egypt for Sweden who ended up getting stranded at sea after a shipwreck. Doaa al-Zamel was in open water with two children for days, with nothing but an inflatable water ring to keep them afloat, before finally being rescued. This is one of the first new projects announced for Dunham since she and Girls co-writer Jenni Konner ended their creative partnership.