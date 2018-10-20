If you saw The Shape of Water when it came out last year, you’ve probably already processed for yourself the Best Picture winner’s more bizarre moments. If not, experience them all right now via Leslie Jones’ live-tweet thread about Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 fairytale, in which she parses out the most dubious scenes of the film. Most of them aren’t even fish sex-related! Oh, and if you haven’t seen the movie, extreme spoiler alert ahead. There are a lot of specific details in her disgust. Like, for example, Michael Shannon’s refusal to wash his hands before enjoying a bathroom snack.
Or the whole hard-boiled egg motif.
Speaking of Michael Shannon’s whole hand situation: oh no.
And while you’ve probably contemplated the intricacies of human/fish-person love-making at some point, you might have inadvertently glazed over how bad the fish-man’s tank probably smelled, considering it is also his toilet.
And then to bring all that fish-water into a human apartment building?
Which brings us to the whole central romance, which, admittedly, is largely egg-based.
And finally, and you knew she’d get to it: the sex.