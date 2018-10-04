Tyra Banks is slipping back into her capri pants and pink jacket to play the dream doll Eve in Life Size 2. Eighteen years after the original movie, co-starring Lindsay Lohan (who is now off bothering homeless children), Banks has put together a sequel where Eve returns to Earth. Entertainment Weekly has exclusive photos from the movie, where Eve helps a 25-year-old CEO with a quarter-life crisis, played by Francia Raisa.
Bonus: The movie will feature a remixed version of “Be a Star,” Eve’s iconic song from the original movie. “It’s like a remix. You know the Diana Ross song ‘I’m Coming Out’ and how [the Notorious B.I.G. and] Puff Daddy did it over [in ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’]?” Banks told EW. “It’s like that, or when Jay-Z did ‘Hard Knock Life.’”