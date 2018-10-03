Lilo & Stitch Will Have a Live-Action Ohana in New Movie

Photo: Walt Disney Pictures

Disney is making sure there will never be an irreconcilable cultural divide between its older fans and its younger ones by slowly repurposing the whole Disney vault for new releases. The latest: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lilo & Stitch is being remade as an animated/live-action hybrid by the same team that is currently developing the live-action Aladdin. The story centers on Lilo, a young girl who develops a bond with a kind of doglike alien named Stitch, and together they get into all sorts of fun. The script is being written by Mike Van Waes, who has two horror films in development at New Line (one of them, The Crooked Man, is another Conjuring spinoff), so this will be a real zag into children’s programming territory. And as THR reports, it’s unknown whether Lilo & Stitch will get a theatrical run, or if it will debut on the much-chatted-about streaming service that Disney is developing for its properties.