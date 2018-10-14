Live From Uganda, It’s Kanye West! Riffing Some New Music!

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

After a brief hiatus, Kanye is finally back on Twitter, working on new music while visiting Uganda with the whole Kardashian-West family and, most importantly, streaming his song-writing sessions on Twitter. He’s got a lot going on so, hey, maybe he completely missed this week’s SNL entirely!

Ye resurfaced earlier this weekend by posting a rant Saturday decrying the “poison” of social media “mind control”…on Twitter. Now, in addition to some personal behind-the-scenes moments, Kanye has shared an eleven-minute video that offers an interesting glimpse into how West makes a song, i.e. by non-stop riffing and recording everything. Is this full, entirely unedited eleven-minute riff going to be a single track on Yandhi? He’s got a month and change to figure it out either way, but our money’s on hell yeah.

Spaceship calling earth| 3 Domes Uganda https://t.co/8rlv7aTSav — ye (@kanyewest) October 14, 2018

