Brandon Victor Dixon and Vanessa Hudgens. Photo: Getty Images

It was announced all the way back in May of last year that Fox was setting up Rent as their next live musical event, and the cast has just been announced. Kiersey Clemons will star as Joanne Jefferson, the squared away lawyer who dates free spirited artist Maureen Johnson, played here by Vanessa Hudgens. (We wish them all the best in recapturing the fire of Fredi Walker and Idina Menzel for their big duet.) Tony winner Brandon Victor Dixon will take the role of Tom Collins, who in this incarnation is returning to New York after being expelled from MIT, instead of coming back after a teaching stint. Valentina, of Ru Paul’s Drag Race fame, will play Angel. Jordan Fisher will step in as Mark Cohen, the aspiring filmmaker who also serves as narrator, and Brennin Hunt will play Roger Davis, Mark’s musician roommate. Mario will be their former roommate and current landlord, Benjamin Coffin III, with Tinashe rounding out the core cast as Mimi Marquez, the dancer battling addiction. This rendition of the Tony and Pulitzer award-winning musical by Jonathan Larson will air on Sunday, January 27.