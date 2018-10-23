Lucas Hedges Feels the Same Little Women FOMO As You

Lucas Hedges wants to be in Little Women as much as you want him to be in Little Women. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix

It seems like nearly everyone from Lady Bird is in Boston filming Little Women right now — or maybe it just feels that way to us laypeople who were cruelly uninvited to join. How does Lucas Hedges feel about Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet reuniting without him? “I’m pissed off!” he joked to Vulture before a Boy Erased screening in New York on Monday night. “No, no. I honestly don’t know Little Women very well, but I think it’s perfect for Timmy, definitely perfect for Saoirse. I saw a photo of Christian Bale from the original movie. He’s got this beautiful long black hair, and of course Timmy is playing the next generation of that. I’m really excited to see it.”

Hedges has enough on his own agenda this fall: He’s promoting Boy Erased, Ben Is Back, and Mid90s, plus starring in The Waverly Gallery on Broadway. Does he feel as busy as he seems? “I can’t help but think about my friends who are in college right now,” he told Vulture. “I’d be a senior, and I genuinely think they’re much busier than I am.”