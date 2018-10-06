C’mon Margot Robbie, Let’s Go Party in That Live-Action Barbie Movie

Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hiya Barbie. Hi Vulture! Do you want to go for a ride? Sure, Vulture. Jump in. Such iconic dialogue will probably not be uttered in the long-gestating Barbie live-action film, but it doesn’t matter, as we might’ve found our new leading 11-inches-of-plastic lady after years of waiting: Margot Robbie. THR reports that Robbie is “in talks” to headline the untitled film that puts a “contemporary spin” on the doll, after previous Barbies Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway backed out for different reasons. Sources also told THR that Wonder Woman’s Patty Jenkins is in talks for directorial duties, although it’s too early to confirm if either women will be attached to the project. Hopefully Robbie, an Australian, knows this Barbie is referring to the toy and not the barbecue.