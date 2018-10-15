CAUTION 🔥 NOVEMBER 16 pic.twitter.com/uZahorDGdZ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 15, 2018

Ever since that infamous 2016 New Year’s Eve debacle, Mariah Carey has been turning out work at the top of her game, which, of course, is often so high, only dogs can truly appreciate it. Hopefully this personal besting extends to the entity of her upcoming album Caution, her first since 2014’s Me. I Am Mariah … The Elusive Chanteuse.

As Carey revealed with help from her son Moroccan on Twitter this morning, Caution will drop on November 16. The announcement follows the release of Mariah’s two new singles “GTFO” and “With You.” So congratulations on having something to be actually grateful for this Thanksgiving! Mimi, giving you a reason to be appreciative since 1990.

