One of two Mark Ruffali. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Finally, charming, handsome Hollywood heartthrob Mark Ruffalo will share the screen with a scene partner equal to his talents, also Mark Ruffalo. According to TVLine, Mark Ruffalo and Mark Ruffalo have signed on to star in an HBO mini-series adaptation of Wally Lamb’s novel, I Know This Much Is True, as twin brothers. Ruffalo will play Dominick Birdsey, while Ruffalo will play his identical twin brother, Thomas, who lives with schizophrenia. Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Light Between Oceans) will direct the six-episode series. We wonder which Mark Ruffalo will get the larger trailer on set.