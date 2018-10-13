Marvel’s Iron Fist Dropped After Two Seasons on Netflix

Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

Maybe you thought Marvel’s Iron Fist was a “tedious, unremarkable bummer” and subsequently begged God or the universe to tell you “why does Iron Fist season two exist?” Maybe you sincerely liked the oft maligned Netflix series. Either way, one thing’s for sure: the show has been canceled, making it the first Marvel superhero show to be KO’ed by the streaming platform.

Marvel and Netflix said in a statement Friday, “Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners. We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortal Iron Fist will live on.” So congrats/sorry, everyone! You’re probably processing a lot right now.

