Luke Cage the Second Marvel Netflix Show Canceled In As Many Weeks

Photo: David Lee/Netflix

When it comes to superhero shows, Netflix is cleaning house, which, ironically, is usually much easier if you have a bunch of superheroes around. On Friday, Luke Cage became the second Marvel Netflix show to get the axe after two seasons. Marvel’s Iron Fist, meanwhile, was canceled last Friday. “Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season,” said a statement by the streaming platform and Marvel. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series.” Now only Jessica Jones, Daredevil and The Punisher remain…

Interestingly, a source for The Hollywood Reporter alleges “the cancellation was due to creative differences and the inability to agree to terms for a third season of the show.” If only they had listened to all your suggestions for how Season Two should have ended, they’d have plenty of mutually agreed upon ideas up through Season However You Make an Infinity Sign On A Keyboard Oh Here It Is ∞.

Related