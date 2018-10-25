It’s Getting Hot in Here, So Take Off Matt Damon’s Burning Clothes

Burn, baby, burn! Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

His name is Matt Speed Demon now. “Page Six” reports that Matt Damon was set ablaze Tuesday on set of the James Mangold movie Ford v. Ferrari. Damon plays Carroll Shelby, a former race-car driver and automotive designer tasked with designing a Ford car to beat Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship in France. Damon stars opposite Christian Bale, who plays Shelby’s British driver, Ken Miles. And why shouldn’t Damon get a little wild with the stunts? Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are driving classic cars around Los Angeles. George Clooney, powered by Nespresso, is supporting women and saving the world. Ben Affleck is Ben Affleck-ing. Every other white man in Hollywood is in the Top Gun sequel. Damon had to have a little fun this fall!