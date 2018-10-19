Matthew Broderick. Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Matthew Broderick woke up one day, called in sick from his other obligations, and decided to do a lot of TV. Broderick has booked a starring role in Netflix’s new “high-school apocalypse dramedy series” (sure!) Daybreak, as the principal of a high school in Glendale, California, overrun with “Mad Max–style gangs,” zombie-like beings, and the other usual challenges of being a teenager. Broderick is also going to recur on The Conners as a love interest for Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie, and on FX’s Better Things as a counselor. Peak TV? More like peak Matthew Broderick!