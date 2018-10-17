Matthew Broderick Stars in Jimmy Kimmel’s New Musical

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is in New York City this week, and so, of course, it’s doing all the most touristy things. Visit to the Empire State Building? Check. And next on the list is, of course, staging your own fake Broadway musical starring Tony-award-winning and much beloved New Yorker Matthew Broderick. While the bit is initially intended as a set up for one of Kimmel’s man on the street bits, he does eventually have to show us the actual Captain Sully musical. This is a theater town, after all, and you can’t just casually mention dancing geese if you don’t have a chorus line of humans waiting backstage in full geese costume ready to jazz dance. We fight people for less.

