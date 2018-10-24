Megyn Kelly Changes Agents Amid Turmoil

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Things just keep getting more stressful for Megyn Kelly. First, she finds out that black face, even for Halloween costumes, is not okay (and who knows what that means for whatever costume she was planning.) Then, doubt was cast over the future of her show and her career at NBC, just as the cast of Netflix’s House of Cards decided to snub her. And now, it looks like the beleaguered morning show host has decided to switch agents, moving from CAA to UTA over an apparent concern over conflicts of interest. According to Mediaite, Kelly had concerns with CAA’s representation of both her and a number of NBC executives and talent “amidst what has become a contentious relationship.”

Update, 10/25, 12:29 AM: Mediaite has now confirmed that Kelly is no longer with UTA. A source reportedly told the outlet, “Given the circumstances it became impossible to represent Megyn Kelly.”