Megyn Kelly’s Today Hour Is Reportedly Ending

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

It might be the end of Megyn Kelly Today. A source close to the morning show host tells The Hollywood Reporter her hour of the NBC program could be wrapped up by the end of the season, and that she is currently in talks with network executives about next steps. The meetings between Kelly and higher-ups at NBC reportedly started a few weeks ago, placing them well before her comments about blackface Halloween costumes not being necessarily racist — comments which she has since apologized for, and which prompted NBC News chairman Andy Lack to say at a company town hall today, “There is no other way to put this but I condemn those remarks, there is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. Very unfortunate.”

According to THR, “The discussions are at least an acknowledgement that the experiment is not working and that Kelly would prefer to be covering more as she did with the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.” So, if true, it sounds like Kelly is want to get back to harder news and politics, which were under her purview as a Fox News host. The former lawyer, as THR points out, “has often seemed to chafe at the lighter requirements of the job” on Today. (You’ll recall that early interviews with Jane Fonda and the cast of Will & Grace did not get Kelly off to a strong start in her new-ish job.) Lack apparently added at today’s town hall meeting that, “As we go forward, my highest priority remains, and as we sort through this with Megyn, let there be no doubt that this is a workplace in which you need to be proud and in which we respect each other in all the ways we know is foundational to who we are.” Kelly, who has a three-year deal with the network that comes with a reported $69 million payday, was said to not be pleased by the chairman’s condemnation of her following her various apologies for those very poorly chosen blackface comments.