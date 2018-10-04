Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow Will Play Hillary and Bill Clinton on Broadway

Whether you are prepared for it or not, the Clintons are coming to Broadway. Scott Rudin has enlisted known workaholic Laurie Metcalf and John Lithgow to star as the political power couple in the Broadway premiere of Lucas Hnath’s play Hillary and Clinton. The play is a fictionalized look at the couple that takes place during the 2008 New Hampshire primary, where Clinton faced off against Barack Obama (the play only refers to him as “The Other Guy”). Metcalf will play Hillary — we wonder what Roseanne will have to say about that — while Lithgow will play Bill. Hnath was previously on Broadway with A Doll’s House, Part 2, in which Metcalf starred and won her first Tony Award (she won her second this year for co-starring in Three Tall Women). Joe Mantello, who directed Metcalf in Three Tall Women last season, will direct. The creative team includes Chloe Lamford (set design), Ann Roth (costume design), and Hugh Vanstone (lighting design). Hillary and Clinton will begin performances on March 16 and open on April 18, 2019, though it’s yet to announce a theater.