Michael Moore Shares Footage of Serial Bomb Suspect Cut From Fahrenheit 11/9

According to an Instagram post made by Michael Moore, Cesar Sayoc, the man accused of mailing 14 bombs to prominent Democratic figures and Trump critics, could have ended up in the filmmaker’s most recent movie Fahrenheit 11/9. Instead, footage of the suspect attending a February 2017 Trump rally in Melbourne, Florida was left on the cutting room floor. On Sunday, Moore posted an “outtake” video to YouTube featuring Sayoc (among other Trump supporters) cheering and demanding CNN “tell the truth.

“My crew first encountered Cesar Sayoc, the mail bomber/terrorist, 20 months ago when we went down to Melbourne, Florida, to film Trump’s first ‘Trump 2020 Re-election Rally’ — just one month after his inauguration,” Moore wrote, before ruminating on his reasons for filming Trump’s many rallies rather than focusing on his official actions as POTUS.

Says Moore, “Who we needed to understand were our fellow Americans, lost souls full of anger and possible violence, easily fed a pile of lies so large and toxic that we wondered if there would ever be a chance that we could bring them back from the Dark Side.” You can read the rest of his post below.

Related