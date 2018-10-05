Migos’s Quavo Seems to Have Caught Fantasy Fever

Photo: Quavo Huncho

If you were looking at Twitter 15 hours ago, you might have happened upon a tweet from Migos’s Quavo announcing the new release date for his upcoming Quavo Huncho album. It’s now coming out October 12 — but that is currently beside the point because Quavo also released the cover art, which is, uh, some kind of fantasy scenario in which Quavo’s face is constructed from gnarled tree branches, clouds, mountains, a (presumably vast) body of water, and, for good measure, some dragons (are those dragons?). We’ve got a lot of questions: Does Quavo, like the entire television industry, have Fantasy Fever? Will Quavo Huncho sound like the cover looks? Also, is someone painting this as a mural somewhere? If not, may we suggest doing it on some kind of old van?