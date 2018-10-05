Mike Sorrentino. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who rose to fame as a member of The Jersey Shore cast, has been sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion this January. According to People, Sorrentino will also undergo two years of supervised release, while his brother Marc, who pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return, was sentenced to two years in prison. Mike and his brother were first indicted for tax fraud in 2014 for failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. Prosecutors had sought a longer prison term for The Situation, while his attorneys argued that he played a minor role in the alleged conspiracy and has recently worked to overcome substance abuse. Sorrentino’s family, as well as other members of the Jersey Shore cast, showed up to support him at the courthouse yesterday.