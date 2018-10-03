Mischa Barton. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

If Laguna Beach was the real O.C., which gave Lauren Conrad to the world and eventually led to The Hills, what happens when The O.C. crosses back over into reality TV, and merges with The Hills? The rest is still unwritten. MTV has announced that Mischa Barton is joining the cast of the revived version of The Hills, subtitled New Beginnings, leading to some dangerous collision of early-aughts culture. The returning cast includes Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port, with newcomers Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado, and Ashley Wahler. Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad are rumored to be sitting it out. We really do hope this venture into reality TV goes better for Barton than her stint on Dancing With the Stars.