William Daniels. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/WireImage

Mr. Feeny is still an everyday hero they can believe in. Boy Meets World actor William Daniels was home last night with his wife, Bonnie Bartlett, when an intruder forced open the back door. Daniels, who is 91, turned on the house lights, which apparently startled the person enough to make them run away before anything else could happen. “Luckily, Mr. Daniels was able to frighten away the person and the LAPD quickly responded,” the actor’s publicist said in a statement to the local news station ABC7. “They are both well. Mr. Daniels thanks all his fans for their concern.” Will Friedle, who played big brother Eric Matthews to Ben Savage’s Cory, gave his old co-star a shout-out on Twitter.