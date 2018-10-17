MTV’s The Real World Is Being Rebooted On Facebook Watch

Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

If for whatever reason your Facebook doesn’t have enough drama already, buckle up. The iconic MTV reality show The Real World is coming to the Facebook Watch platform with three seasons in three different countries next year. So if you unfriended everyone you disagree with after 2016, don’t worry, your Facebook will soon be full of fighting again! Matthew Henick, Facebook’s Head of Content Planning and Strategy for Facebook, announced during Facebook Watch’s presentation at MIPCOM 2018 that the new seasons, filmed as native productions in Mexico, Thailand and the United States will debut in the spring of 2019. And, because it’s Facebook, there will also be a few interactive elements to the show. For one thing, fans will be able to vote a housemate onto the show before the season starts, but will that castmate just end up being a Russian bot? Who can say. What we do know is each season will “empower fans to shape the action” which sounds like something worth calling a house meeting over.