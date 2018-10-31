Photo: Getty Images

The final two months of the year are always a heightened time for rock-and-roll enthusiasts and mainstays, mostly because it serves as a purgatory period for a small — and increasingly diverse — group of musicians who are nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. For most artists, the nomination serves as a well-deserved confirmation of their sonic influence, and they subsequently (and happily) turn up for the ceremony in Cleveland if they’re included in the official class of inductees. However, in recent years, fawning over the Rock Hall has decreased significantly. More and more musicians are actively voicing their annoyance with the institution, with some flat-out refusing to attend on the big night. And let us tell you, some of their insults are very memorable! How memorable, you ask? Test your knowledge about who’s saying what mean and/or blasé thing about the Rock Hall in our quiz below.

Can You Match the Apathetic Musician With Their Rock Hall Insults? We'll give you a quote, and you deduce the musician who said it. Good luck! “This whole process is unpleasant. I’m gonna get these guys. They’re gonna be sorry that they treated all these people this way. I’m planning to keep it in the news. I’m planning to investigate them.” Steve Miller Bob Seger Peter Frampton John Mellencamp Correct! Nope, sorry. It was Steve Miller — and he actually said it backstage during his Rock Hall induction ceremony. “I don’t give a fuck! You know what I mean? The worst would be if we did get inducted and then what? We’d have to fuckin’ show up and jam?” Billy Corgan Dave Grohl Trent Reznor Joan Jett Correct! Nope, sorry. This was Mr. Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor, himself. “I’d rather be sitting at home in front of the fire or going to a gig." Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Radiohead's Ed O’Brien Radiohead's Thom Yorke Radiohead's Colin Greenwood Correct! Nope, sorry. This particular Radiohead dude was Ed O’Brien. "There’s a lot of politics in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There’s a lot us artists would change about the induction ceremony and who they pick." Joe Walsh Steven Tyler Linda Ronstadt Jackson Browne Correct! Nope, sorry. This was Joe Walsh. “Your museum. Urine in wine. We’re not coming. We’re not your monkey and so what?" Guns N' Roses The Ramones The Sex Pistols The Stooges Correct! The entire letter written by the band was actually read, in full, by Jann Wenner at their induction ceremony in 2006. Nope, sorry. This beautiful statement belongs to the Sex Pistols. The entire letter was actually read, in full, by Jann Wenner at their Rock Hall induction ceremony in 2006. “Maybe it’s a cultural thing that I really don’t understand.” Radiohead's Thom Yorke Radiohead's Jonny Greenwood Radiohead's Ed O’Brien Radiohead's Philip Selway Correct! Nope, sorry, this Radiohead dude was Jonny Greenwood. "Just take our name off the list. Save the ink. Forget about us. The nomination is meaningless, because it’s not voted on by the fans.” Alice Cooper Gene Simmons Lemmy Kilmister Ozzy Osbourne Correct! Nope, sorry. This was Ozzy Osbourne. “I don’t like the way the music industry turns the music world into sports, as if it’s competitive. I mean, if someone’s in, then who’s not in?” Belinda Carlisle Chrissie Hynde Debbie Harry Patti Smith Correct! Nope, sorry. This was Chrissie Hynde, frontwoman of the Pretenders. "I strongly request that I not be inducted in absentia.” Angus Young Lars Ulrich Axl Rose Billie Joe Armstrong Correct! Nope, sorry. This was Axl Rose. Guns N' Roses was inducted in 2012. "I look at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and I look at those not in it and I go, Who decides that? That's what I think is wrong. When it's, as I like to say, some guys in tuxedos behind a closed curtain deciding who's going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame it's not right.” Eddie Van Halen Bret Michaels Neal Schon Joe Elliott Correct! Nope, sorry. This was Joe Elliott, Def Leppard's frontman.