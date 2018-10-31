quiz time

Can You Match the Apathetic Musician With Their Rock Hall Insults?

The final two months of the year are always a heightened time for rock-and-roll enthusiasts and mainstays, mostly because it serves as a purgatory period for a small — and increasingly diverse — group of musicians who are nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. For most artists, the nomination serves as a well-deserved confirmation of their sonic influence, and they subsequently (and happily) turn up for the ceremony in Cleveland if they’re included in the official class of inductees. However, in recent years, fawning over the Rock Hall has decreased significantly. More and more musicians are actively voicing their annoyance with the institution, with some flat-out refusing to attend on the big night. And let us tell you, some of their insults are very memorable! How memorable, you ask? Test your knowledge about who’s saying what mean and/or blasé thing about the Rock Hall in our quiz below.

We'll give you a quote, and you deduce the musician who said it. Good luck!

“This whole process is unpleasant. I’m gonna get these guys. They’re gonna be sorry that they treated all these people this way. I’m planning to keep it in the news. I’m planning to investigate them.”
“I don’t give a fuck! You know what I mean? The worst would be if we did get inducted and then what? We’d have to fuckin’ show up and jam?”
“I’d rather be sitting at home in front of the fire or going to a gig."
"There’s a lot of politics in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There’s a lot us artists would change about the induction ceremony and who they pick."
“Your museum. Urine in wine. We’re not coming. We’re not your monkey and so what?"
“Maybe it’s a cultural thing that I really don’t understand.”
"Just take our name off the list. Save the ink. Forget about us. The nomination is meaningless, because it’s not voted on by the fans.”
“I don’t like the way the music industry turns the music world into sports, as if it’s competitive. I mean, if someone’s in, then who’s not in?”
"I strongly request that I not be inducted in absentia.”
"I look at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and I look at those not in it and I go, Who decides that? That's what I think is wrong. When it's, as I like to say, some guys in tuxedos behind a closed curtain deciding who's going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame it's not right.”

