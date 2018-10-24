Bird Box Trailer: Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes Get Blindfolded

In A Quiet Place, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt weren’t allowed to talk, but in Netflix’s new movie Bird Box, directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager, Serena), Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes aren’t allowed to see. (Pretty high stakes for a movie with hot people!) A mysterious creature has taken out most of the world’s population, making humans want to self-destruct whenever they lay eyes on the creature. Malorie (Bullock) is desperate to lead her kids to safety, and links up with a ragtag band of survivors, which includes Rhodes and John Malkovich. Can they find their way to freedom blindfolded? See Bird Box December 21 on Netflix, and in select theaters.

