Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trailer: Teen Angst With a Side of Spell Casting

Sabrina Spellman is a witch, bitch! In this trailer for Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka stars as the half-witch, half-mortal teen trying to figure out her place in the spooky town of Greendale. On her 16th birthday, Sabrina has to make a big decision: Will she be part of her family’s witch world, or her friends’ human world? “I’m not an evil person,” Sabrina explains, “but these are desperate times.” There’s plenty of spell casting and Satanic rituals, and pentagrams abound — Sabrina is a far cry from Shipka’s star-making role as Sally Draper on Mad Men. Netflix says that Chilling Adventures’ spooky tone is closer to Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist than the Melissa Joan Hart sitcom. Stream it October 26.