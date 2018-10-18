Check Out the Trailer for Netflix’s Stand-up Series The Degenerates

Netflix, if you haven’t heard, has been releasing a whole lot of stand-up showcase series this year. First it was The Standups, then it was The Comedy Lineup, and now it’s The Degenerates, which makes its debut on the streaming network later this month. The series features half-hour specials from Yamaneika Saunders, Big Jay Oakerson, Joey Diaz, Liza Treyger, Christina P., and Brad Williams, and according to the show’s Netflix page it’s meant “for mature audiences” only — so don’t say you weren’t warned! Check out the trailer above, and catch the rest when the specials head to Netflix on Tuesday, October 30.

