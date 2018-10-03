Netflix Orders Hoops Animated Comedy Starring Jake Johnson

Jake Johnson. Photo: Tim P. Whitby/2017 Getty Images

Netflix has a new animated comedy on the way. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming network has given a ten-episode order to an animated series starring the voice of Jake Johnson titled Hoops, which counts The Lego Movie’s Phil Lord and Chris Miller as executive producers. Created by Ben Hoffman (Archer, New Girl, Drunk History), the show centers on “a hot-headed, foul-mouthed high school basketball coach who thinks turning around his God-awful team will take him to the ‘big leagues.’” Johnson will, naturally, voice said coach.

Hoops marks the second new TV project Lord and Miller have in the works in the past month. Over at NBC, they’re also behind a single-cam workplace comedy in development from Hayes Davenport about a group of people “trying to keep their jobs and maintain their relationships as their workplace goes insane.”