Ozark Will Continue Making Literally Dark Television for a Third Season

Photo: Jessica Miglio/Netflix

The Byrde family isn’t leaving their life of crime behind just yet! Netflix announced today that Ozark, the show you can barely see, has been renewed for a third season. Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will return as the white-bread married couple (their names are Marty and Wendy!) who have managed to embed themselves in a sizable Mexican drug enterprise. The stakes are of course higher than ever, and as Netflix tells us, “The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.” So how long until Marty Byrde becomes the one who knocks?