No One From House of Cards Wanted to Go On Megyn Kelly’s Show

Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Deadline is reporting that cast members from Netflix’s House of Cards have pulled out of a scheduled appearance on the seemingly ill-fated Megyn Kelly Today. Womp womp. Netflix confirmed on Wednesday night that no cast members will appear on the show. Sources also told Vulture that Robin Wright was not among those scheduled to appear. Though the streaming service didn’t give a specific reason for the cancellation, it comes right after Kelly went on national TV earlier this week to announce she doesn’t understand why black face is offensive. She then looked around, scoped out this hill, decided it wasn’t actually the one she wanted to die on, and apologized, saying “I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor.” It could also just be a time for Googling things before you say them on TV.