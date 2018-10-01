New on Amazon Prime: October 2018

Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Amazon's library; we recommend the titles worth watching. For more streaming guides and Amazon Prime picks, head to Vulture’s What to Stream hub. Photo: Amazon Prime Video

This Month’s Highlights

Slice

Slice, the surprise horror movie from A24, is pretty damn weird. It’s straight-up midnight-movie fare, about a town inhabited entirely by ghosts and a pizza shop above a portal to hell, and you should probably know that ahead of time. It’s also the feature debut of Chance the Rapper, who plays a werewolf accused of murder, and he’s really damn charming in it. He’s also not alone: Slice has a wonderfully fun cast, with Zazie Beetz, Paul Scheer, and Joe Keery all showing up for the werewolf-and-witchcraft pizza party. Available October 12.

Pushing Daisies

Bryan Fuller’s gone-too-soon fairy tale of a procedural about a pie-maker who can bring the dead back to life with a touch (and several potentially tragic conditions) is a remarkably enduring show. Colorful, morbid, and charming, Pushing Daisies is one of those shows that, in hindsight, seems incredible we ever got in the first place. It’s also the sort of fun, bighearted television that might feel very appealing in a world full of extremely stressful headlines, and I am quite excited to possibly rewatch the whole damn thing very soon. Available October 1.

Mr. Robot

I worry that, following a frustrating second season, people might have checked out on Mr. Robot. That would be unfortunate, because its third season was its strongest yet, and the recent announcement that the series would end after its forthcoming fourth season gives reason to believe that it might go out on a high note. Season three has a tremendous number of standout episodes — a midseason riot that’s depicted in one continuous shot for the entire episode is a stunner — that complicate and remix the show’s sometimes frustrating but always compelling blend of internal and external conflicts. Some of the show’s more irritating tendencies remain — its insistence on folding in real-world politics like the election of Donald Trump will elicit groans — but Mr. Robot is still gripping, smart television that’s only getting better as it marches toward an ending. Available October 11.

Full List of What’s New on Amazon Prime - October 2018

TV Shows

Noteworthy titles in bold.

Available October 1

Growing Pains, Seasons 1–7

Happily Never After, Season 1

Paradox, Season 1

Pushing Daisies, Seasons 1–2

Ravenswood, Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills, Season 1

Silent Witness, Seasons 1–21

Spaced, Seasons 1–2

The Thick of It, Seasons 1–4

Trust, Season 1

V., Seasons 1–2

Available October 2

Extrano Enemigo (Prime Original series), Season 1

Barbelle, Season 1

Birth Stories, Season 1

Available October 5

The Man in the High Castle (Prime Original series), Season 3

Available October 11

Mr. Robot, Season 3

Available October 12

The Romanoffs (Prime Original series), Season 1

Available October 19

Lore (Prime Original series), Season 2

Tumble Leaf Halloween Special (Prime Original series)

Movies

Available October 1

88 (2015)

[REC] 4: Apocalypse (2014)

5up 2down (Getting High) (2006)

A Boy Called Hate (1995)

Adventure Scouts (2008)

Almost Mercy (2015)

America: Imagine the World Without Her (2014)

American Meltdown (2004)

Among Thieves (2009)

An Affirmative Act (2010)

An American Werewolf in Paris (1997)

An Eye for an Eye (1966)

Appetite (1998)

Assassins’ Code (2011)

Bad Karma (2002)

Being Canadian (2015)

Beta Test (2016)

Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer) (2003)

Bitter Moon (1992)

Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence) (1999)

Blue Steel (1989)

Boricua (2004)

Break A Leg (2005)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Call Me (1988)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Caroline? (1989)

Carrie (1976)

Casting Couch (2013)

Child’s Play (1988)

Cold Deck (2015)

Comic Book Villains (2002)

Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court (1989)

Counter Measures (1998)

Creator (1985)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Dark Blue (2003)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly) (2010)

Death Wish 2 (1982)

Deceptions (1985)

Destination Wedding (2018)

Diabolique (1996)

Dirty Work (Bad City) (2005)

Driving Force (1988)

Duress (2009)

Election (1999)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Flatliners (1990)

Flyboys (2006)

Foreign Fields (2000)

Frank and Jesse (1994)

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Frauds (1993)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Funny Money (2006)

Game Changers (2017)

Get Smart (2008)

Go Against the Flow (2016)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gone Dark (2003)

Good Enough (2017)

Handsome Harry (2009)

Happy Event (2011)

Henry’s Crime (2010)

Homage (1995)

Honeymoon (1997)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Am Dina (2003)

Il Sogno Nel Casello (2005)

Imagine a School….Summerhill (2008)

Imagine I’m Beautiful (2014)

In Her Defense (1998)

Intimate Affairs (2001)

It Ain’t Pretty (2017)

Jackboots on Whitehall (2010)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jigsaw Man (1983)

Jim Norton: Please Be Offended (2012)

Joe the King (1999)

Judgement in Berlin (1988)

Kalamity (2010)

Kalle and the Angels (1994)

Kettle of Fish (2006)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

La Mission (2009)

Leading Man (1996)

Leave Me Behind (2008)

Legend (1985)

Let Me In (2010)

Life of Significant Soil (2017)

Love & Rage (2000)

Marine Life (2001)

Meeting Spencer (2010)

Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn) (2004)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mulholland Drive (2001)

My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys (1991)

My Name Is Water (2017)

Nightbreed (1990)

No Vacancy (2004)

Nora (2000)

Once Bitten (1985)

Once Upon A Scoundrel (1974)

Orange County (2002)

Oxenfree (2017)

Pieces of April (2003)

Poltergeist lll (1988)

Ponchao (2013)

Prancer (1989)

Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy (1993)

Psychoanalysis (2015)

Raging Bull (1980)

Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops (2006)

Reasonable Doubt (2014)

Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta) (2008)

Regresa (2009)

Resurrecting the Champ (2007)

Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Road from Erebus (2000)

Robocop (1987)

Robocop 2 (1990)

Robocop 3 (1992)

Sample People (2000)

Satan’s Little Helper (2004)

Saving Banksy (2017)

Second to Die (2001)

September Morning (2017)

Sexting (2011)

Silver Hawk (2004)

Six Weeks (1982)

Something to Cheer About (2002)

Somewhere Slow (2013)

Spin (2003)

Split Image (1982)

Stage Beauty (2004)

Stand Up Guys (2012)

Starship Troopers (1997)

Strange Bedfellows (2004)

Sugar Mountain (2016)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II (1986)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

The Arrival (1996)

The Black Knight Returns (2008)

The Breakup Artist (2003)

The Cell (2000)

The Eyes of Laura Mars (1978)

The Face of an Angel (2015)

The Fog (2005)

The General (1998)

The Guilty (1999)

The Hard Ride (2011)

The Hustle (2008)

The Illusionist (2006)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Myth of the Male Orgasm (1994)

The Number 23 (2007)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing) (2002)

The President’s Mistress (1978)

The Presidio (1988)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

The Raven (1963)

The Rescue of Jessica McClure (1989)

The Second Arrival (1998)

The Secret Life of Archie’s Wife (Runaway Heart) (1990)

The Serpent’s Kiss (1997)

The Skeleton Key (2005)

The Strangers (2008)

The Uninvited (2009)

The Way of the Gun (2000)

Threshold (1981)

Throttle (2005)

Tim Tebow: On a Mission (2012)

Train Driver’s Diary (2015)

Trees Lounge (1996)

Wild Bill (1995)

Winter Break (2002)

Winter Passing (2005)

Year of the Gun (1991)

Zombies of Mass Destruction (2010)

Available October 2

Mighty Good: The Beatles (1977)

Never Goin’ Back (2018)

Available October 6

A Prayer Before Dawn (2017)

Night of the Living Deb (2016)

Available October 11

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)

Available October 13

The Yellow Birds (2017)

Available October 14

Bleeding Steel (2017)

Available October 16

Devil (2010)

Manieggs: Revenge of the Hard Egg (2014)

Available October 17

Donnie Darko (2001)

The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor? (2012)

Available October 18

Slice (2018)

Available October 20

Black Water (2018)

Available October 25

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017)

Available October 26

Bad Samaritan (2018)

You Were Never Really Here (Prime Original Movie) (2017)

Available October 31﻿

Westwood (2018)

For more coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Showtime check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

For last month’s guide, check out September’s list.