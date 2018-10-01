New on Showtime: October 2018

This Month’s Highlights
Titanic
One of the coolest and rarest things a movie can do is make you forget that it is three hours and fifteen minutes long. Titanic is excellent at this, a case study in oh, I’ll just watch the beginning and then you watch the whole damn thing. Titanic is so good that I once watched some friends do a drunk live-read of the movie and still had a great time. Titanic is a bop. “My Heart Will Go On” is a bop. Do something nice for yourself, and watch Titanic. Available October 1
The Foreigner
Yes, it’s true. You don’t have to squint very hard to tell that The Foreigner is almost identical to Taken. Sure, maybe the daughter of the weary old dad dies in this one, instead of getting, you know, taken, but at the end of the day, the point is the same: Bad men have crossed the wrong man, because this seemingly old guy knows how to wreck you — and he’s played by Jackie Freaking Chan, man. But The Foreigner also makes gestures towards a wider point about the plight of immigrants, who work blue-collar jobs and contribute to service industries without complaint, only to be ignored once they need help from the society they support. Available October 6.
Full List of What’s New to Showtime - October 2018
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available October 1
4/20 Massacre
Above Ground
Backdraft
Bad Lieutenant
Basic Instinct
The Blues Brothers
Clear And Present Danger
Compulsion
Extraordinary Measures
The Four Feathers
High Resolution
The House On Sorority Row
The Hunt For Red October
The Jerk
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Memento
Mostly Martha
Mr. Holland’s Opus
No Good Deed
Primal Rage
Prom Night
Q: The Winged Serpent
Quantum Of Solace
The Quick And The Dead
Rain Man
Rushmore
Saved!
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow
Titanic
Urban Legends: Final Cut
Available October 6
The Foreigner
Available October 12
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Available October 15
Exposure
Available October 19
Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You
Available October 27
American Assassin
Available October 28
Ray Donovan (Season Premiere)
