New on Showtime: October 2018

Each month, several films and TV shows are added to Showtime's library; we recommend the titles worth watching.

This Month’s Highlights

Titanic

One of the coolest and rarest things a movie can do is make you forget that it is three hours and fifteen minutes long. Titanic is excellent at this, a case study in oh, I’ll just watch the beginning and then you watch the whole damn thing. Titanic is so good that I once watched some friends do a drunk live-read of the movie and still had a great time. Titanic is a bop. “My Heart Will Go On” is a bop. Do something nice for yourself, and watch Titanic. Available October 1

The Foreigner

Yes, it’s true. You don’t have to squint very hard to tell that The Foreigner is almost identical to Taken. Sure, maybe the daughter of the weary old dad dies in this one, instead of getting, you know, taken, but at the end of the day, the point is the same: Bad men have crossed the wrong man, because this seemingly old guy knows how to wreck you — and he’s played by Jackie Freaking Chan, man. But The Foreigner also makes gestures towards a wider point about the plight of immigrants, who work blue-collar jobs and contribute to service industries without complaint, only to be ignored once they need help from the society they support. Available October 6.

Full List of What’s New to Showtime - October 2018

Noteworthy selections in bold.

Available October 1

4/20 Massacre

Above Ground

Backdraft

Bad Lieutenant

Basic Instinct

The Blues Brothers

Clear And Present Danger

Compulsion

Extraordinary Measures

The Four Feathers

High Resolution

The House On Sorority Row

The Hunt For Red October

The Jerk

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Memento

Mostly Martha

Mr. Holland’s Opus

No Good Deed

Primal Rage

Prom Night

Q: The Winged Serpent

Quantum Of Solace

The Quick And The Dead

Rain Man

Rushmore

Saved!

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow

Titanic

Urban Legends: Final Cut

Available October 6

The Foreigner

Available October 12

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Available October 15

Exposure

Available October 19

Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me To Tell You

Available October 27

American Assassin

Available October 28

Ray Donovan (Season Premiere)

