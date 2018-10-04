Your First New York Comic Con Surprise Is Here: Meet the New Harley Quinn

Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for DC UNIVERSE

Fans who attended the DC Universe’s Titans premiere on Wednesday night, one of the first events to kick off 2018’s New York Comic Con, got an even bigger treat when Kaley Cuoco and Brendan Fraser made surprise appearances. Fraser gave the audience updates from the set of Doom Patrol, where he voices Robotman, and revealed that White Collar’s Matt Bomer had joined the cast to play Larry Trainor, and as the voiceover character of Negative Man. Meanwhile Cuoco, known for her role on The Big Bang Theory, revealed herself for the first time as the voice of Harley Quinn in the character’s new animated series of the same name. Fans also got a first look at the new Harley Quinn show in a video specially made for New York Comic Con, which you can watch below, even though you don’t have a badge!