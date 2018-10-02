Noah Centineo, a Charming, Wholesome Boy, Joins Charlie’s Angels

Noah Centineo. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Noah Centineo, the wholesome, lovestruck internet boyfriend famous for To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, has a date with some angels. Variety reports that Centineo will play a love interest in the new Charlie’s Angels movie. Directed by Elizabeth Banks and starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska, Sony’s Charlie’s Angels reboot will focus on the next generation of angels. Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou, and Banks herself will play the movie’s Bosley characters. Whether Centineo will woo Stewart, Scott, or Balinska remains to be seen, but there is is a 99.9 percent chance he’ll continue wooing us.