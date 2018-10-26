Ntozake Shange, Writer of For Colored Girls, Has Passed Away

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Ntozake Shange, the author, poet, and playwright of works including For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, has died, she was 70 years old. “Zake was a woman of extravagance and flourish, and she left quickly without suffering,” her sister Ifa Bayeza told the Star Tribune. “It’s a huge loss for the world. I don’t think there’s a day on the planet when there’s not a young woman who discovers herself through the words of my sister.” She had been recovering from several strokes in recent years, before passing away in her sleep on Saturday morning at an assisted living facility in Bowie, Maryland.