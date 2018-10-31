Since it’s going to be on Netflix, it’s now the Fifth Binge. Photo: Vulture

The Obamas have licensed a book about the Trump administration’s incompetence, which is quite the passive-aggressive way to start out their Netflix deal. According to Deadline, Barack and Michelle have picked up the rights to Michael Lewis’s book The Fifth Risk, which describes how Trump’s animosity toward and failure to understand the basic structure of the government has left many departments severely understaffed or headed up by incompetent appointees. According to Deadline, the Obamas are considering making a possible series out of the book, which Lewis describes as a sort of “civics lesson” about how government really works — or in this case, doesn’t.